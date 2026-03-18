Showers or thundershowers in parts of the island after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

A few showers may occur over the eastern coastal areas during the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Kalutara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.