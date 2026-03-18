Showers or thundershowers in parts of the island after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers in parts of the island after 2pm

March 18, 2026   05:38 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

A few showers may occur over the eastern coastal areas during the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Kalutara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)