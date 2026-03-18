Emergency talks held to maintain airline operations during fuel shortage

Emergency talks held to maintain airline operations during fuel shortage

March 18, 2026   05:39 am

A special discussion has been held to examine measures required to ensure the uninterrupted operation of airline services amid the ongoing fuel crisis triggered by the prevailing conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku and took place at the Civil Aviation Authority premises. The Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation, W.W.S. Mangala along with the Chairman and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority and several senior officials from the ministry, were also in attendance.

During the discussion, extensive attention was given to the current levels of aviation fuel reserves and the need for their efficient management. Officials also focused on identifying forward-looking measures necessary to maintain uninterrupted airline operations.

Furthermore, in light of the present challenging conditions, emphasis was placed on how the Civil Aviation Authority can effectively manage fuel consumption while ensuring the continuity of services without disruption.

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