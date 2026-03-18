Tehran confirms top security official Ali Larijani has been killed

Tehran has confirmed that its top security official Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has been killed.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran announced the death of Larijani in a statement early Wednesday local time, describing him as having been killed and “martyred” following a lifetime of public service.

It comes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Larijani had been “eliminated” Monday night.

The council said Larijani, who had emerged as one of the most important figures in Iran in recent months, died alongside several others, including his son and security personnel.

The statement praised Larijani’s long political career, describing him as a figure who “until the very last moments of his life” worked toward the advancement of Iran and called for unity in the face of external threats.

Earlier Tuesday, Iran also confirmed the head of its Basij paramilitary force, Gholamreza Soleimani, had been killed in what it called “a terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy.”

Funerals for both Larijani and Soleimani will be held on Wednesday, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

Iran’s Fars news agency said President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed “deep sorrow and regret” at Larijani’s death.

“I saw nothing from him but benevolence, insight, companionship, and foresight,” Fars quoted him as saying. “Undoubtedly, it is very difficult to compensate for this loss.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies