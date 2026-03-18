Projectile hit Iranian nuclear power plant, UN agency says

The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran has reported that a projectile hit a nuclear power in the southwest of the country.

In a statement, the IAEA, a UN body that oversees nuclear technologies, said Iran reported the incident at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday evening.

“No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported,” the statement noted. “Director General Rafael Grossi reiterates [his] call for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a nuclear accident.”

Source: BBC

- Agencies