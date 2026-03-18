Batch of US-donated TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters leaves for Sri Lanka

Batch of US-donated TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters leaves for Sri Lanka

March 18, 2026   07:16 am

The United States Government has commenced transferring 10 TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington D.C. confirmed yesterday that the batch of TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters, received as a donation, departed the US to Sri Lanka.

Transferred under a bilateral cooperation programme, the helicopters will enhance SLAF capabilities in training, surveillance, and operational support. The TH-57 Sea Ranger, a military variant of the Bell 206B-3 Jet Ranger, has a long service history with the United States Navy and other U.S. services since 1968.

U.S. officials described the transfer as another milestone in U.S.–Sri Lanka defence cooperation, strengthening regional security, disaster preparedness and humanitarian response.

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