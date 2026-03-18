Two killed in Iranian strike on Tel Aviv

Two killed in Iranian strike on Tel Aviv

March 18, 2026   07:38 am

Two people have been killed during an Iranian missile attack that struck “several” sites around Tel Aviv, local police said.

An emergency responder for Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service has told AFP news agency they saw “smoke rising” from a building and “extensive damage and shattered glass”.

“We saw two unconscious casualties, with no pulse and not breathing, with severe injuries to their bodies,” they added.

Medics later confirmed the deaths of a man and a woman “with severe shrapnel injuries” in Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv.

In the area of Bnei Brak, MDA teams also treated a man in “mild condition with shrapnel injuries to his hand” who was later sent to hospital.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

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