British Airways to resume flights to Colombo

British Airways has announced that it will resume flights to Colombo in October.

British Airways said from October 23, 2026, it will fly three times per week from London Gatwick to Colombo.

The route will operate for the winter season only, taking customers directly to Sri Lanka, home to picturesque beaches, scenic wildlife, vibrant culture and rich cuisine.

British Airways said customers have a choice of three cabins – World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and Club World (business class). Return fares start from £620 (including taxes and carrier fees).

British Airways announced a significant planned expansion to its network for winter 2026, with the addition of two new destinations, Melbourne in Australia and Colombo.

In addition, the airline will be adding more flights for winter to Cape Town (South Africa), Haneda (Tokyo), Bridgetown (Barbados), Kingston (Jamaica) and San Jose (Costa Rica). The new schedule reflects a nine per cent growth in British Airways’ long-haul route network, as the airline continues to invest in providing more choice for customers.

The planned new routes and frequency growth for winter 2026 is in addition to short-term capacity increases to destinations to meet customer demand, as a result of the situation in the Middle East.

British Airways added seven extra return services to Bangkok and Singapore in the last week and will continue to review its schedule and add additional flights to destinations as needed.