Israel extends re-entry visas for Sri Lankans and overseas workers

Israel extends re-entry visas for Sri Lankans and overseas workers

March 18, 2026   08:17 am

Visas of workers who have left Israel for vacation or other purposes have been extended until April 30, 2026, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara stated.

According to the decision, re-entry visas that expired or are due to expire between February 28 and April 21, 2026, will be automatically extended until April 30, and no separate application is required for this extension, the Ambassador noted.

The updated visa validity will be reflected in the system of Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority, and re-entry through border crossings will be permitted during the period.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Nimal Bandara also mentioned that a warning has been issued about the continued risk of attacks on Israel by Hezbollah and Iran.

In particular, Israel’s security authorities have informed the public that simultaneous attacks could target economic and military sites in the northern regions of the country.

Accordingly, residents in those areas have been urged to follow safety instructions and to take immediate action to move to the nearest safe locations when sirens are heard, Ambassador Bandara said.

Israeli authorities have stated that in situations where there are no designated shelters, it is essential to take cover in a place with strong structures and to stay away from glass doors and windows.

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