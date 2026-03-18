Irans army chief threatens decisive retaliation for killing of Larijani

Irans army chief threatens decisive retaliation for killing of Larijani

March 18, 2026   08:49 am

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has threatened to launch a “decisive” retaliation for the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

“At the appropriate time and place, a decisive, deterrent, and regretful response will be given to the criminal America and the bloodthirsty Zionist regime,” Hatami says in a statement.

He adds that Larijani and the deaths of other “martyrs will be avenged”.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which is separate from the army, says it has already launched missiles at central Israel “in revenge” for Larijani’s death, AFP news agency reports.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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