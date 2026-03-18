Australia announces temporary travel ban for specified group of visitors

Australia has introduced a new legislation under the Migration Amendment (2026 Measures No. 1) Act 2026, allowing a temporary ban for a specified group of travellers to travel to the country during international crises.

The new law introduces a mechanism known as ”Arrival Control Determinations”, which allows the Minister for Immigration to temporarily pause the ability to travel to Australia for those who are outside Australia and hold certain temporary visas.

The legislation officially commenced in March 2026, giving the Government a new tool to manage migration risks during major international conflicts or emergencies.

While the law is now in force, no specific group or nationality has been affected so far.

What the New Law Means

The key feature of the legislation is the Arrival Control Determinations.

These determinations allow the Minister of Immigration to temporarily ban the travel validity of certain temporary visas when there’s a crisis outside Australia, such as conflicts, that concern the Australian Government that visa holders may not comply with their visa conditions, especially the requirement to leave Australia when their visa expires.

In practice, this acts like a temporary “stop sign” for specific groups of travellers.

If activated, Australian visa holders who are affected can not use their visa to travel to Australia until the ban is lifted.

The law gives the Australian Government rights to respond quickly to international conflicts, humanitarian crises, or geopolitical instability.

When the Law Came Into Effect

The legislation commenced in two stages:

• 13 March 2026: Section 1 to 3 of the Act became law

• 14 March 2026: Schedule 1, which contains the actual arrival control powers, came into effect.

From 14 March onward, the Minister of Immigration now has the legal authority to activate temporary travel restrictions if required.

Who Could be Affected?

The legislation is designed to target specific groups rather than imposing a travel ban that applies to everyone.

People who could potentially be affected by the travel ban include:

• Those who are outside Australia

• Temporary visa holders

• Travellers who fall into a specific class or group defined by the Minister

Australian temporary visas that could be impacted include:

• Visitor visas

• Student visas

• Temporary work visas

• Business visitor visas

If an Arrival Control Determination is issued, affected visa holders would temporarily lose the ability to use their visa to travel to Australia.

Who Is Exempt from the Travel Ban?

The law also includes several important protections.

The following groups will not be affected by an Arrival Control Determination:

• Australian citizens and permanent residents: these individuals retain their right to enter Australia.

• People already in Australia: if a person is already in the country when the restriction begins, their visa remains valid.

• Close family members of Australians: this includes spouses, de facto partners, and dependent children of Australian citizens or permanent residents.

• Parents of children under 18 in Australia: parents of minors living in Australia are also exempt.

• Humanitarian visa holders: people holding protection visas, temporary safe haven visas, or certain refugee-related visas are exempted from the travel ban.

These exemptions are designed to protect family unity and humanitarian obligations.

What Happens to the Visa During the Travel Ban?

If a visa holder is affected by an Arrival Control Determination, their visa is not cancelled.

Instead, the visa temporarily “ceases to be in effect” for travel purposes.

This means the person cannot use the visa to:

• Board a flight to Australia

• Enter the country during the restriction period

However, the visa will automatically become valid again once the restriction ends, with the note that the visa itself has not expired.

How Long Can the Travel Ban Last?

The legislation sets strict limits on the duration of these travel bans.

An Arrival Control Determination can remain in effect for no more than six months at a time.

If the Australian Government believes restrictions are still necessary after that period, a new determination would be issued.

This ensures the measure remains temporary rather than permanent.

Can Someone Still Travel If They Have Urgent Reasons?

Yes, they can.

Affected visa holders may apply for a Permitted Travel Certificate, which allows them to request an exemption from the temporary travel ban.

Here is how to request a Permitted Travel Certificate:

• The Criteria: you must show compelling or compassionate reasons for you to travel to Australia, including urgent need for medical treatment, attending the funeral of a close family member, or other significant personal reasons.

• The Application: you must apply through the Department of Home Affairs (usually through the ImmiAccount portal or a specific emergency form released at the time).

• The Decision: the Minister of Immigration will review your case. If they’re not satisfied that you’ve met the criteria, the application will not be approved.

• The Result: if granted, the certificate will reactivate your visa just for you, so you can travel to Australia normally.

This mechanism is designed to accommodate special or urgent circumstances.

Which Countries Could Be Affected?

The legislation itself does not name any specific countries or nationalities.

Instead, it gives the Minister of Immigration the power to identify specific groups later if a crisis occurs.

However, during the parliamentary discussions about the law, the Australian Government indicated that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East was the key factor behind the introduction of these powers.

Media reports and policy discussions have referenced potential concerns involving travellers from regions affected by conflict, including Iran, Lebanon, and Israel.

Importantly, these references do not mean a restriction currently exists.

They simply illustrate the type of geopolitical situation the law is intended to address.

Current Status of the Law

As of now:

• The legislation is fully in force

• The Minister of Immigration has not issued any Arrival Control Destination

• No nationality or visa group is currently subject to travel restrictions

In other words, the legal framework now exists, but no temporary travel ban has been activated.

Why the Government Introduced These Powers

The Australian Government has stated that the new powers are designed to allow faster responses to international crises.

In situations where large-scale displacement or instability occurs, the Australian Government may become concerned that individuals arriving on temporary visas could overstay or seek to remain in Australia beyond their visa conditions.

The Arrival Control Determinations give the Australian Government a temporary migration management tool while broader policy responses are considered.

What This Means for Visa Holders and Travellers

For most travellers and visa holders, the new law does not change anything immediately.

However, it introduces an additional risk factor for individuals travelling from regions experiencing significant conflict or instability.

Temporary visa holders who are currently outside Australia should be aware that:

• Travel ban could be implemented quickly during international crises

• The ban would apply only to specific groups as identified by the Minister of Immigration

• The temporary visas would generally reactivate once the ban ends

At the same time, strong exemptions remain in place to protect families, humanitarian visa holders, and citizens of Australia.

Source: Onederland

--Agencies