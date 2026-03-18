Duo arrested with over 10kg of Kush at BIA

Two Sri Lankans have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning while attempting to smuggle a stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis worth Rs. 105 million into the country.

The duo was arrested by officers attached to Airport Police Narcotics Division.

One of the suspects is a 20-year-old businessman from Hakmana while the other is a 22-year-old student enrolled in a nursing training program at a private university in Agunukolapelessa.

They arrived at the BIA from Bangkok, Thailand, aboard Thai Airways flight TG-307.

Authorities seized the stock of 10.5kg of Kush narcotics while hidden inside fake shoe soles, packed into eight separate packages.

Both suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.