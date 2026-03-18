Two LP gas ships arrive in Sri Lanka

Two liquefied petroleum gas carriers docked this morning (18) at the Thaldiyawatta gas unloading jetty in Uswetakeiyawa.

Unloading operations at the depot have already commenced, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Additionally, a fuel tanker also arrived in the country earlier today.

Speaking to media yesterday (17), President Anura Kumara Dissanayake highlighted that Sri Lanka has already imported 38,000 metric tons of LP gas this month.

Another shipment of 33,000 metric tons of LP gas is expected to arrive over the next two days, ensuring sufficient supply to meet domestic demand.

The President explained that the country’s initial March requirement was 33,000 metric tons, but due to a private supplier reducing deliveries, the government had placed an order for 38,000 metric tons through Litro Company. The shipment has now arrived, with portions already released to the market, some stored in domestic warehouses, and the remainder safely stored in depots across the Maldives.

Another LP gas shipment has been ordered and is expected to arrive between March 19–20, further mitigating any potential shortages. President Dissanayake reassured the public that the next gas supply is scheduled for April 21–23, emphasizing that the risk of a gas market crisis is minimal.

The move is seen as a decisive effort by the government to stabilize LP gas availability, prevent supply disruptions and meet the needs of households and businesses across the country.