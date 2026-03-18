Minister assures uninterrupted fuel supply to operators in tourism industry

Minister assures uninterrupted fuel supply to operators in tourism industry

March 18, 2026   10:58 am

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Prof. Ruwan Ranasinghe has assured that the tourism industry will remain safeguarded against any potential fuel disruptions affecting other sectors of the country.

In an official communique, the Deputy Minister stated that a dedicated priority mechanism has been established to ensure the uninterrupted operation of all tourism-related services.

Sri Lanka has recently experienced a sudden and unusual increase in fuel purchases by consumers. This surge appears to be driven by speculation regarding a potential fuel shortage arising from the situation in the Middle East, the statement said.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the country currently possesses adequate fuel reserves, with additional shipments expected in the coming weeks. He reaffirmed confidence that fuel distribution will proceed without interruption.

As a precautionary measure to manage the temporary increase in demand and prevent hoarding, a fuel rationing system has been introduced with immediate effect. Authorities have clarified that this step is not indicative of a shortage but is intended to ensure equitable distribution.

Furthermore, a specialized system has been implemented to guarantee uninterrupted fuel access for tourism-related vehicles. This system, administered by the Tourism Development Authority, utilizes a QR code-based mechanism accessible through a streamlined online application process, ensuring that tourism operators receive the necessary fuel allocations.

Additionally, the government has introduced a temporary four-day work week for the public sector to reduce non-essential travel and alleviate fuel demand pressures.

Addressing concerns regarding misinformation, the Deputy Minister said, “I am aware of misleading and negative reports circulating on social and mainstream media. As such, it is my responsibility to inform all stakeholders of the actual situation on the ground, through this communique.”

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