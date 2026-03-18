Govt introduces new fuel management system to support fisheries sector

The Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic, and Ocean Resources, Dr. B. K. Kolita Kamal Jinadasa, has announced the implementation of a new fuel management system aimed at ensuring the continued sustainability of the fisheries sector.

The initiative follows decisions taken during a high-level discussion chaired by the President.

Under the new framework, fuel for multi-day fishing vessels will be disbursed through designated fishing harbors. To ensure systematic management, fuel allocations will be regulated and verified using vessel movement data obtained from the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS). This technological integration is intended to promote a transparent and efficient distribution process for long-range fishing operations.

For one-day and small-scale fishing vessels, the Ministry has decided to maintain the existing distribution method. Fuel will continue to be supplied through approximately 100 filling stations registered with the Department of Fisheries, subject to formal recommendations issued by Fisheries Officers.

The Ministry noted that nearly 30,000 such vessels operate daily. Under the current arrangement, each vessel will be allocated 25 liters of fuel per day, with distribution taking place once every five days.

Special consideration is also being given to fishermen in remote areas, including Delft Island and Baththalangunduwa, to ensure they receive adequate support.

Furthermore, the Secretary stated that fuel required for generators used in fish processing factories and aquaculture farms can be obtained through established agreements with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). This measure ensures the continued functioning of secondary processing and aquaculture activities despite prevailing energy challenges.

In response to the ongoing fuel constraints, the Ministry of Public Administration has designated Wednesdays as public holidays. However, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has confirmed that its essential services will remain fully operational.

Given that the fishing industry operates on a 24-hour basis, several key units will continue to function without interruption. These include the Quality Control Sub-Office at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), all port operations offices, radio communication centers and the Vessel Monitoring System.

The arrangement ensures that fishermen at sea, vessel owners, and fish exporters can access essential services at all times.

The Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Susantha Kahawatta emphasized that the Department’s primary objective is to maintain uninterrupted essential services and provide maximum support to the fisheries sector, ensuring continuity even during government holidays.