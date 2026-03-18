WhatsApp service introduced to register for National Fuel Pass

WhatsApp service introduced to register for National Fuel Pass

March 18, 2026   11:53 am

The Ministry of Digital Economy has introduced a special WhatsApp number to assist with registering for the National Fuel Pass (QR code).

Accordingly, individuals who face difficulties during the registration process can obtain assistance by following the steps below:

Send your vehicle number via WhatsApp to 076 000 1919.

(Please note: do not send the vehicle number as a photo.)

Along with that, send clear photos of the following documents to the same number:

  • National Identity Card (NIC) / Driving License or Passport
  • Valid Vehicle License (Revenue License)
  • Vehicle Registration Certificate (CR)

The Ministry noted that only the registered owner of the vehicle is eligible to apply for the national fuel pass.

The identification number provided must match the owner’s number stated in the Vehicle Registration Certificate (CR), the Ministry added.

All personal data provided by individuals will be protected in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act No. 9 of 2022. The data will be collected solely for the purpose of verification (validation), and once the verification process is complete, all personal data—except the vehicle number—will be securely removed from the system, the Ministry said in a statement.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)