WhatsApp service introduced to register for National Fuel Pass

The Ministry of Digital Economy has introduced a special WhatsApp number to assist with registering for the National Fuel Pass (QR code).

Accordingly, individuals who face difficulties during the registration process can obtain assistance by following the steps below:

Send your vehicle number via WhatsApp to 076 000 1919.

(Please note: do not send the vehicle number as a photo.)

Along with that, send clear photos of the following documents to the same number:

National Identity Card (NIC) / Driving License or Passport

Valid Vehicle License (Revenue License)

Vehicle Registration Certificate (CR)

The Ministry noted that only the registered owner of the vehicle is eligible to apply for the national fuel pass.

The identification number provided must match the owner’s number stated in the Vehicle Registration Certificate (CR), the Ministry added.

All personal data provided by individuals will be protected in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act No. 9 of 2022. The data will be collected solely for the purpose of verification (validation), and once the verification process is complete, all personal data—except the vehicle number—will be securely removed from the system, the Ministry said in a statement.