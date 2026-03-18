Public advised to resolve QR code issues before visiting filling stations

Public advised to resolve QR code issues before visiting filling stations

March 18, 2026   12:16 pm

The Filling Station Owners’ Association has advised the general public to resolve any issues related to their QR codes prior to visiting filling stations, with the regulation being enforced strictly from today (18).

Addressing the media, the President of the Association, Kumar Rajapaksa stated that fuel will not be issued without a valid QR code under any circumstances, including during an emergency situation.

He further urged the public to contact the 1919 hotline to resolve any QR code-related issues before arriving at a filling station. 

While certain concessions were granted in recent days by allowing fuel distribution without QR codes, he emphasized that such flexibility will no longer be permitted.

“From today onwards, fuel will be issued strictly through the QR code system. No exceptions will be made, even in emergency situations. In such cases, the public is advised to seek alternative arrangements, such as using another vehicle for essential travel,” he added.

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