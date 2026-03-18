Four killed, 40 injured following accident involving two buses in Weerawila

At least four individuals have been killed in a head-on collision involving two buses along the Ambalantota–Kataragama road in Weerawila, police stated.

Around 40 persons have also sustained injuries in the accident involving the two Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses.

The injured are currently being taken to hospitals for treatment.

The accident occurred when a Colombo–Kataragama bus collided head-on with another SLTB bus traveling from Tissa to Karapitiya.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.