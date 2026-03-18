Air Force warns against unauthorized drone use

Both local and foreign nationals have been warned against operating drones within Sri Lanka without proper authorization, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has announced.

According to the notice issued by the Air Force, legal action has previously been taken against individuals who operated drones within High-Security Zones without obtaining the required permits.

Accordingly, the Air Force emphasized that all individuals intending to operate drones in Sri Lanka must strictly comply with existing laws and regulations and obtain the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities prior to conducting any drone-related activities.

The SLAF further stated that the notification is issued in the interest of national security and aims to prevent drone operators from facing potential legal consequences or operational inconveniences due to non-compliance.