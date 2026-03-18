Vehicle parking fees in Colombo suspended until further notice  CMC

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has announced the suspension of vehicle parking fee collection across its jurisdiction until further notice.

Deputy Mayor Hemantha Weerakoon stated that the decision was made during a special discussion held today (18).

He explained that the measure aims to alleviate the significant financial burden currently faced by the public amid ongoing global conflicts and economic challenges.

The Deputy Mayor further noted that, while parking fees were previously charged from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight, all such collections have now been temporarily halted until further notice.