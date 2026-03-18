Actions underway to launch Grade 6 educational reforms in 2027

Actions underway to launch Grade 6 educational reforms in 2027

March 18, 2026   03:37 pm

Steps have been taken to monitor the progress of the new education reform process introduced for Grade One, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

It was emphasized at the Parliamentary Sub-Committee on Education Reforms that actions are being taken to initiate educational reforms for Grade Six in 2027, and that steps have been taken to monitor the progress of the new education reform process for Grade One.

The Parliamentary Sub-Committee on Education Reforms gathered yesterday (17) at Parliament under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the current progress of the new education reform process and the way forward.

Additionally, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewa, stated that monitoring of the progress of the new education reform process introduced for Grade One in 2026 will be carried out in the future.

He further noted that activity-based textbooks for the second and third school terms of Grade One are currently being prepared for printing, and that practical activity books for the second term are planned to be distributed to students after the school vacation in April, the statement said.

Officials also emphasized that under the new education reforms, teacher training and training of trainers are currently being carried out, and that all modules relevant to Grade Six are being thoroughly reviewed by specialized committees.

A special committee, with the participation of international experts, has been appointed to obtain recommendations on evaluation and assessment. It was also revealed that these experts are expected to visit Sri Lanka in the near future.

Furthermore, following the instructions of the President, a Cabinet paper has been submitted to establish a National Steering Committee on Education, and steps will be taken to appoint district- and divisional-level steering committees in due course, it added.

The meeting was attended by members of both the Government and the Opposition, along with officials from the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)