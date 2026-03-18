Iranian intelligence minister killed, Israel says

Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib, has been killed, according to the Israeli defence minister.

Khatib was “eliminated” in a strike ​overnight, Katz said.

There has been no confirmation ​from ⁠Iran regarding ⁠Khatib’s reported death.

Katz said ‌he and Prime ‌Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have authorised the military to ⁠kill any ​other senior Iranian official ​being ​targeted without the ⁠need for additional approval.

His reported death comes after Tehran confirmed the killings of the country’s powerful national security chief, Ali Larijani, and the head of the IRGC’s Basij paramilitary force.

Khatib was among the officials that the US was seeking information on last week, offering a reward of up to $10m.

The reward targeted 10 officials associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and also security chief Ali Larijani, who was killed on Monday, and the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies