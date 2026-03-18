Ministry issues directive on fuel allocation registration for tourism sector

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism has issued an official announcement outlining the registration process for obtaining fuel allocations for the tourism industry.

According to the directive, stakeholders engaged in tourism-related activities are required to submit the necessary information through the dedicated online portal at https://tourismfuel.sltda.gov.lk/ in order to facilitate their fuel requirements.

The Ministry has further specified that a Gmail account is mandatory to access and complete the registration form.