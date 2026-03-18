Longest extra-wide Bailey Bridge installed by India in Sri Lanka inaugurated

A 240-foot Bailey Bridge on the Chilaw–Thoduwawa Road, connecting the coastal villages of Thoduwawa and Iranawila, was inaugurated today (18) under India’s post-Ditwah reconstruction assistance programme.

The bridge was jointly declared open by Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Prof. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, and Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, and Member of Parliament W. Ajith Gihan was also present at the occasion, according to the High Commission of India in Colombo.

The bridge restores a vital road link along the coastal corridor connecting Colombo to Puttalam via Chilaw, while supporting livelihoods in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

It re-establishes an important transport route facilitating passenger movement, the supply of essential goods, and economic activity in the region, the statement said.

This is the longest extra-wide Bailey Bridge installed by India in Sri Lanka as part of the post-Cyclone Ditwah reconstruction efforts. The bridge is 240 feet long and 13 feet wide, constructed as a double-reinforced Bailey Bridge with an intermediate support pier.

The project forms part of a consignment of Bailey Bridge components weighing about 214 tons that arrived in Colombo in February 2026 under the Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Package of USD 450 million announced by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar following Cyclone Ditwah.

Out of this package, a grant of USD 30 million has been allocated specifically for Bailey and permanent bridges to help restore critical connectivity in cyclone-affected areas, the statement said.

The bridge has been constructed by the Indian Army’s Engineer Task Force in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Cyclone Ditwah caused extensive infrastructure damage in several districts, including Puttalam. Over the past four months, in addition to the installation of bridges, Indian Army engineering teams have undertaken detailed survey and damage assessment of more than 40 bridge sites across seven disaster-affected provinces of Sri Lanka.

They have also been providing engineering support and technical guidance for the repair of roads, culverts, and other infrastructure in coordination with local authorities.

The statement said that India had earlier supplied four sets of Bailey Bridges to Sri Lanka, of which two were installed in Kilinochchi District and two on the Kandy–Ragala Road. These bridges have played a crucial role in restoring connectivity, particularly in difficult terrain, significantly improving access for local communities and enabling the resumption of essential services, livelihoods, and economic activity.

In this phase, around 15 Bailey Bridges are planned to be constructed in the coming weeks, which will help restore connectivity across affected regions, it added.