Notice on documents accepted to verify vehicle registration numbers

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has issued a statement regarding the accepted forms of documents that can be produced to verify the identification of a vehicle if required to do so when obtaining fuel under the National Fuel Pass system.

Accordingly, the DMT has informed that one of the following documents can be produced to ensure accurate verification of a vehicle’s identification:

Vehicle revenue license

Vehicle Registration Certificate

Vehicle Insurance Certificate

Vehicle Emission Test Certificate

Issuing a statement, the Commissioner General of the DMT said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is taking steps to issue fuel according to the last digit of the vehicle number plate.

The DMT further informed that vehicle number plates have not been issued in recent days due to procurement issues.

As a result, certain vehicle owners have been prompted to use different number plates, and in such cases, one of the aforementioned documents can be submitted to verify the vehicle’s identification.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that owners of vehicles will be allowed to purchase fuel under an ‘odd–even’ number plate system from today (19).

Under the system, the last digit of the vehicles with zero and even-numbered number plates will be allowed to purchase fuel on even-numbered dates while owners of vehicles with odd-numbered license plates will be permitted to purchase fuel on odd-numbered dates.

Accordingly, vehicles with number plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8 will receive fuel on even-numbered days while vehicles with number plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 will receive fuel on odd-numbered days.