Notice on documents accepted to verify vehicle registration numbers

Notice on documents accepted to verify vehicle registration numbers

March 18, 2026   07:44 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has issued a statement regarding the accepted forms of documents that can be produced to verify the identification of a vehicle if required to do so when obtaining fuel under the National Fuel Pass system. 

Accordingly, the DMT has informed that one of the following documents can be produced to ensure accurate verification of a vehicle’s identification:

  • Vehicle revenue license
  • Vehicle Registration Certificate
  • Vehicle Insurance Certificate
  • Vehicle Emission Test Certificate

Issuing a statement, the Commissioner General of the DMT said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is taking steps to issue fuel according to the last digit of the vehicle number plate.

The DMT further informed that vehicle number plates have not been issued in recent days due to procurement issues. 

As a result, certain vehicle owners have been prompted to use different number plates, and in such cases, one of the aforementioned documents can be submitted to verify the vehicle’s identification.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that owners of vehicles will be allowed to purchase fuel under an ‘odd–even’ number plate system from today (19).

Under the system, the last digit of the vehicles with zero and even-numbered number plates will be allowed to purchase fuel on even-numbered dates while owners of vehicles with odd-numbered license plates will be permitted to purchase fuel on odd-numbered dates.

Accordingly, vehicles with number plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8 will receive fuel on even-numbered days while vehicles with number plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 will receive fuel on odd-numbered days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Long queues at filling stations across Sri Lanka; Several sectors demand hike in weekly fuel quota (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Cabinet nod given to procure petroleum, LP gas and coal out of the standard procurement guidelines (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Govt introduces several measures to minimize impact to public service owing to Middle East conflict (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)