White House says China agreed to postpone Trumps Beijing trip

White House says China agreed to postpone Trumps Beijing trip

March 18, 2026   09:50 pm

The White House said on Wednesday that China had agreed to postpone U.S. President Donald Trump’svisit to Beijing, originally scheduled in just two weeks.

Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the ⁠White House was working to secure a new date for the visit as soon as possible.

Trump, citing the demands of the Iran war, said on Tuesday that he would take the trip to Asia in “about five or ⁠six weeks” but did not specify a date.

“Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance to ⁠bilateral relations,” said a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington in response to a ⁠request for comment. “China and the U.S. will continue to maintain ⁠communication on President Trump’s visit to China.”

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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