Govt vows strict action against illegal fuel distribution

The Department of Government Information stated that legal action has been initiated against fuel station owners who operate in violation of prescribed fuel distribution guidelines.

Issuing a statement this evening (18), the department further noted that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has established dedicated phone numbers for the public to provide information related to such irregularities.

Accordingly, the public is requested to report relevant information via the following numbers:

Phone Numbers: 0112106767 / 0117296130