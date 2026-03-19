Fuel distribution to follow odd-even number plate system starting today

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced that, starting today (19), fuel quotas issued through the QR system will be distributed based on the last digit of the vehicle number plate.

Accordingly, the last digit of the vehicles with zero and even-numbered number plates will be allowed to purchase fuel on even-numbered dates.

Owners of vehicles with odd-numbered license plates will be permitted to purchase fuel on odd-numbered dates, Mayura Neththikumarage noted.

Accordingly, today (19) is an odd-numbered date, and vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd digits; 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 are eligible to obtain fuel.

Meanwhile, Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna of the CPC stated that individuals who have not yet received their fuel quota under the QR system will be allowed to obtain fuel today regardless of the odd-even vehicle number plate system.

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has also informed the public that, when necessary, one of the following documents must be presented to verify vehicle identity: the revenue license, certificate of registration, insurance certificate, or emission test certificate.

The department further noted that due to procurement-related issues, vehicle number plates were not issued over a recent period. As a result, some vehicle owners have resorted to using various unofficial number plates, prompting this measure.

Meanwhile, long queues at several fuel stations across the island last night (18), were also observed, Ada Derana reporters said.

In addition, two special hotline numbers have been introduced to report filling station owners who act in violation of the prescribed guidelines.

The public can provide information on illegal fuel distribution by calling 0112 106 767 or 0117 296 130, according to the Department of Government Information.

The CPC further stated that legal action will be taken against filling station owners who fail to comply with the issued guidelines.