Pentagon is seeking more than $200bn for Iran war  report

The Pentagon has asked the White house to approve more than $200bn (£151bn) in order to fund the war in Iran, a senior administration official has told the Washington Post.

The paper says that this amount would far surpass the cost of the Trump administration’s campaign to date, and would instead seek to ‘‘urgently’‘ increase production of critical weaponry expended.

Several different funding requests have been ‘‘floated’‘ by the Pentagon over the past two weeks, and the Post suggests that the most recent iteration is ‘‘likely to stage a major political battle in Congress’‘.

The US Department of the Defence and the White House had both declined requests for comment from the paper at the time of reporting.

Source: BBC

--Agencies