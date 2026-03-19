No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be submitted to Speaker today

A motion of no-confidence against Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody, signed by opposition Members of Parliament, will be handed over to the Speaker of Parliament today (19).

The motion claims the Minister of Energy has failed to discharge his primary duty to ensure the procurement of sufficient and quality coal for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai, and that such gross negligence in overseeing a critical national energy asset constitutes a fundamental breach of responsibility of a minister.

They also point out that the Minister of Energy has been formally charged before the Colombo High Court by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) under Section 70 of the Bribery Act for committing an ‘‘act of corruption’‘ while serving as the Procurement Manager of the Ceylon Fertilizer Company Limited.

Accordingly, Parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera stated that the proposal will be submitted to the Speaker this morning.

Meanwhile, the opposition is scheduled to debate a motion today in Parliament regarding the current global situation.

According to the Department of Communication of Parliament, the debate is set to take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The debate will continue tomorrow (20), during which President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is expected to attend Parliament to present his views.