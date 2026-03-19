Trump threatens to massively blow up major Iranian gas field

Trump threatens to massively blow up major Iranian gas field

March 19, 2026   08:37 am

US President Donald Trump has just issued a long Truth social post about the attack on the South Pars oil field in Iran, saying the US ‘‘knew nothing’’ of the Israeli attack - and threatening an escalation if Iran retaliates against Qatar again.

‘‘Out of anger’’, Israel ‘‘violently lashed out’’ in the attack that hit a ‘‘relatively small section of the whole’’, Trumo writes.

He says Iran ‘‘did not know this’’ and that it’s retaliatory attacks on Qatar’s LNG gas facility at Ras Laffan were made ‘‘unjustifiably and unfairly’’.

Israel will not attack the Iranian South Pars oil field again, he says, describing it as ‘‘extremely important and valuable’’.

However, Trump writes that should Iran attack Qatar, the US will ‘‘massively blow up’’ the field, ‘‘at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before’’.

He adds that he doesn’t want to authorise ‘‘this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications’’ for Iran, ‘‘but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so.’’

Source: BBC 
--Agencies 

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