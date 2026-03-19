President Anura Kumara and Qatar Amir discuss regional developments and bilateral concerns

President Anura Kumara and Qatar Amir discuss regional developments and bilateral concerns

March 19, 2026   08:47 am

The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar has received a phone call from President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, to discuss regional developments and bilateral concerns.

President Dissanayake expressed his country’s solidarity with the State of Qatar, referring to ongoing Iranian aggression affecting Qatar and the wider region.

The Amir reassured the Sri Lankan leader about conditions inside Qatar, particularly the wellbeing of the Sri Lankan community living in the country, and reiterated the government’s commitment to the safety and welfare of all who live on Qatari soil.

The two leaders also discussed broader regional challenges, including escalating military tensions and their potential impact on global energy markets and supply chains. President Dissanayake highlighted the importance of international coordination to address these issues.

For his part, the Amir emphasized Qatar’s role as a reliable energy partner, stressing its commitment to maintaining stable supplies despite current challenges.

Both sides underlined the need for intensified regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability, calling for diplomatic solutions to resolve the crisis.

Source: The Peninsula 
--Agencies 

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