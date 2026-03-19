New feature introduced to resolve issues during vehicle QR code re-registration

New feature introduced to resolve issues during vehicle QR code re-registration

March 19, 2026   09:58 am

A new feature has been added to the system starting today (19) to address the difficulties faced by the public when trying to obtain the QR code of a previously registered vehicle, especially in cases where the mobile phone number used for the original registration is no longer in use.

In many instances, those who have purchased a vehicle or changed the phone number encountered issues in removing the existing registration (Reset/Override) and re-registering under a new phone number. 

The new methodology eliminates those barriers and enables users to obtain their fuel QR codes more conveniently, the Ministry of Digital Economy said. 

Accordingly:

  • This new feature can be used simply by correctly entering the vehicle number and chassis number to verify the identity of the vehicle.
  • Even if the vehicle is already registered under another phone number, users can input the correct details, cancel the existing registration, and re-register the vehicle under their new phone number.
  • When the ‘Override’ option is selected, the previous account and data associated with the vehicle will be removed from the system, and a new account with the user’s details will be activated immediately.
  • Since the existing registration will be canceled during this process, the previous user will lose any privileges and access related to that vehicle. 

This feature allows the rightful owner to obtain the QR code without inconvenience, especially for vehicles that were previously registered under another party or under inactive phone numbers, the ministry added.

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