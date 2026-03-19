Oil jumps 4% as strikes continue

The price of Brent crude shot up by 4% to $112 (£84.34) a barrel in early trade in Asia.

US-traded oil also rose by 3% to $99.27.

The jump comes after Iran’s South Pars gas facility - one of the world’s largest natural gas fields - was hit.

Iran retaliated by targeting a major liquefied natural gas export facility in Qatar, causing ‘‘extensive damage’’, raising concerns over the global energy supply.

While oil prices are still significantly above their pre-war levels, they are below the peaks reached earlier in the conflict, when crude nearly hit $120 a barrel.

Stock exchanges in Asia fell in early Thursday trade.

South Korea’s Kospi was down by 3% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell by 2.8%.

Australia’s ASX 200 was 1.6% lower.

Source: BBC

--Agencies