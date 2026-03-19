Businessman arrested for illegally hoarding over 600L petrol in Polonnaruwa

Businessman arrested for illegally hoarding over 600L petrol in Polonnaruwa

March 19, 2026   11:05 am

A businessman has been arrested in the Meegaswewa area of Polonnaruwa for illegally hoarding 604 litres of petrol without a valid license.

The arrested suspect, a 70-year-old owner of a retail shop, was apprehended yesterday (18), following information received by the Meegaswewa Police Station, police said. 

The suspect reportedly had been collecting petrol stocks from fuel stations in the area during the past few days.

Police suspect that the fuel was being hoarded to be sold at higher prices during shortages.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate’s Court today (19).

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