Sri Lanka reports 8,5009,500 TB cases annually, Western Province most affected

Sri Lanka reports 8,5009,500 TB cases annually, Western Province most affected

March 19, 2026   11:49 am

The National Programme for Tuberculosis Control and Chest Diseases (NPTCCD) has reported that Sri Lanka records between 8,500 and 9,500 tuberculosis (TB) cases each year.

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the Health Promotion Bureau, ahead of World Tuberculosis Day which falls on March 24, public health specialist Dr. Mizaya Cader highlighted that nearly 45% of TB cases in the country are reported from the Western Province.

‘‘Globally, one in four people have been infected with tuberculosis. In Sri Lanka, we identify between 8,500 and 9,500 TB patients annually. Over the past 25 years, this number has remained largely unchanged. Next year, we expect a slight reduction of around 500 cases,’‘ she said. 

Last year, she said, 8,726 TB patients were detected, of whom 93% were newly diagnosed and about 75% had pulmonary TB, with roughly 5,500 patients carrying infectious bacteria. 

‘‘This means these patients are the main source of TB transmission to others. Geographically, 45% of TB cases are concentrated in the Western Province, particularly in areas such as Modara, Mattakkuliya, Borella, Wanathamulla, and Grandpass,’‘ Cader stated. 

Dr. Pramitha Shantilatha, Director of the National Programme for Tuberculosis Control and Chest Diseases (NPTCCD), also emphasized the mode of transmission.  

‘‘Tuberculosis primarily spreads through the respiratory system. When a TB patient coughs, sneezes, or even talks or laughs, the bacteria are released into the environment. People who are not yet infected can then contract the disease.’‘ 

‘‘Pulmonary TB can further spread the infection to other parts of the body. Early detection and treatment of patients before the disease progresses is essential to controlling TB,’‘ Dr. Shantilatha explained. 

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