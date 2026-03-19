All April fuel shipments confirmed; No fuel supply issues  CPC

All April fuel shipments confirmed; No fuel supply issues  CPC

March 19, 2026   12:26 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has explained that all fuel orders relevant to the month of April were confirmed yesterday (18).

The Managing Director of the CPC, Mayura Neththikumara stated that orders for five fuel shipments were finalized yesterday. 

He further noted that by logging into the fuel distribution QR system and refreshing it, users can check whether their allocated fuel quota has already been obtained by someone else. Issues faced by those who had discrepancies in their previous quota allocations have also now been resolved, he said.

‘‘Earlier, we had only confirmed fuel availability until the end of April based on shipments secured up to the end of March. However, we have now confirmed shipments covering April as well. Accordingly, fuel stocks will be steadily available until the end of next month,’’ he said.

The CPC Managing Director emphasized that there are no fuel shortages at present and that technical issues related to the QR system have now been resolved. 

He also reminded the public that only one vehicle can be registered under a single phone number and national identity card (NIC) number. 

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