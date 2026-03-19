Arab nations have issued a joint statement in response to Iran’s attacks, following a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Representatives included those from Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, the UAE and other nations in the region.

In their statement, they condemn Iran’s ‘‘deliberate attacks’’, which they say have targeted residential areas, civilian infrastructure and diplomatic premises. These cannot be justified ‘‘under any pretext’’, they say.

They also stress their right to self-defence in accordance with UN Article 51.

Their statement calls on Iran to ‘‘immediately halt its attacks’’ and respect international law and ‘‘the principles of good neighbourliness’’, and to refrain from ‘‘measures or threats’’ aimed at closing the Strait of Hormuz.

They also condemn Israel’s ‘‘aggression’’ against Lebanon and what they call its ‘‘expansionist policy in the region’’.

Source: BBC

--Agencies