Former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena further remanded

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, who was arrested over a bribery allegation, has been further remanded until April 02 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued by Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the suspect’s legal representatives.

Accordingly, he was arrested on March 12, 2026 for allegedly accepting a bribe of USD 2 million related to the Airbus aircraft deal.

Chandrasena, who was CEO of SriLankan Airlines during a 2013 deal to purchase 10 aircraft worth US$2.3 billion, is accused of conspiring to accept a bribe of US$16 million and receiving €1.45 million into a bank account in Singapore.

Prosecutors say Chandrasena created a shell company in Brunei in his wife’s name and arranged for the kickback to be paid into its Singapore account.