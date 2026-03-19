Ex-SriLankan CEO claims Rs. 60 mln in Airbus bribes paid to ex-President Mahinda: court told

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (19) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that it has been uncovered that funds allegedly received as bribes from the Airbus aircraft deal had been handed over by former SriLankan Airlines CEO, Kapila Chandrasena to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Aviation Minister Priyankara Jayaratne.

The Bribery Commission further informed the court that investigations have also revealed that the alleged funds had also been transferred to an account belonging to Shamindra Rajapaksa, a former board member of SriLankan Airlines and son of ex-Minister Chamal Rajapaksa.

According to the Commission, the suspect Kapila Chandrasena has stated that, following a request made by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2015, a total of Rs. 60 million was handed over in three installments of Rs. 20 million each at the former President’s Beliatta residence and Carlton residence.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, who was arrested over bribery allegations related to the controversial Airbus deal, was further remanded until April 02 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

He was arrested on March 12, 2026 for allegedly accepting a bribe of USD 2 million related to the Airbus aircraft deal.

Chandrasena, who was CEO of SriLankan Airlines during a 2013 deal to purchase 10 aircraft worth US$2.3 billion, is accused of conspiring to accept a bribe of US$16 million and receiving €1.45 million into a bank account in Singapore.

Prosecutors say Chandrasena created a shell company in Brunei in his wife’s name and arranged for the kickback to be paid into its Singapore account.