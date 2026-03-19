US Special Envoy calls on Sri Lanka President to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

US Special Envoy calls on Sri Lanka President to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

March 19, 2026   02:39 pm

The United States Special Representative for South and Central Asia, and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (19) at the Presidential Secretariat. 

During the meeting, discussions were held on further strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Sri Lanka, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

The President also briefed the delegation on Sri Lanka’s position regarding the ongoing conflict situation in the Middle East, as well as the challenges faced by the country in light of these developments, the statement said. 

Also in attendance at the meeting were Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma; Senior Economic Adviser to the President, Duminda Hulangamuwa; Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, along with members of Sergio Gor’s delegation. 

--PMD--

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