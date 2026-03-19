Court urges amicable settlement in petition filed by ex-Deputy Sec. Gen of Parliament

The Court of Appeal of Sri Lanka has directed both parties to consider the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement in the petition filed by former Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, Chaminda Kularatne, challenging his suspension from duty.

The Court of Appeal issued this order today (19) instructing the parties involved to consider the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement in the petition and to inform the court of the decision on March 27.

Former Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne had filed the petition challenging the decision to suspend him from his duties after the Parliamentary Staff Advisory Committee filed a charge sheet against him.

This petition was taken up today before a judge bench comprising the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

Deputy Solicitor General Chaya Sri Nammuni, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, stated before the court that the second respondent has submitted a proposal seeking to settle the petition filed by the petitioner against his suspension.

She also stated that the petitioner can consider the possibility of reaching a settlement on the petition based on that proposal.

In response to this, President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, who appeared for the petitioner, requested for a date to present his submissions after seeking instructions from his client.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal, which ordered the petition to be taken up again on March 27, also informed the parties to inform the court of the possibility of settling the case on that day.

Thereafter, the Deputy Solicitor General requested the court to grant permission to file limited objections related to this case.

Accordingly, the court ordered the respondent party to file the relevant limited objections before April 20.

Speaker of Parliament, Jagath Wickramaratne, the Secretary General of Parliament and members of the Parliamentary Advisory Staff Committee have been named as respondents in this petition.