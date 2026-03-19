Parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Energy Minister on April 10

Parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Energy Minister on April 10

March 19, 2026   04:58 pm

The Parliamentary Business Committee has decided to hold the debate on a no-confidence motion against Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody on April 10, according to the Department of Communications of Parliament.

The parliamentary business for next week, scheduled for April 07, 09, and 10, was decided at the Parliamentary Business Committee meeting held today (19).

Accordingly, the adjournment debate on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, as proposed by the opposition, will be held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on April 09.

Meanwhile, the debate on the no-confidence motion against Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, which was submitted to the Speaker by the opposition today, will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on April 10, according to the statement.

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