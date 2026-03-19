Sri Lanka has been ranked among the least happy countries globally, with the island nation’s rankling dropping one place to 134th, according to the World Happiness Report 2026, published on Thursday.

With an average life evaluation score of 4.013, Sri Lanka is only ahead of 13 other countries in the index, including nations such as Ethiopia, Tanzania, Lebanon, Yemen and Afghanistan.

In comparison, Sri Lanka was ranked 133rd in 2025 and 128th in 2024 while the country was placed 112th and 127th in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Every year, the World Happiness Report reveals where people feel most satisfied with their lives, and where they don’t.

The report ranks 147 countries using data from the Gallup World Poll, where respondents score their lives on a scale from 0 to 10, known as the Cantril Ladder. The rankings are based on a three-year average from 2023 to 2025, offering a more stable snapshot of global well-being.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, 79 countries recorded significant gains in happiness levels from the 2006–2010 base period to 2023–2025.

Finland remains the happiest country in the world in 2026, holding the top spot for the ninth consecutive year.

The Finnish population reported an average life evaluation score of 7.764 out of 10 this year, up 0.375 points from last year.

The Nordic countries, Iceland (2nd), Denmark (3rd), Sweden (5th), and Norway (6th), also rank among the top 10 happiest countries in 2026.

Costa Rica is a standout performer this year, climbing steadily from 23rd in 2023 to 4th in 2026, its highest-ever ranking. Switzerland returned to the top 10 at 10th place after slipping to 13th last year.

The 2026 rankings showed a notable absence of English-speaking countries, with none appearing in the top 10 for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the United States ranks 23rd, Canada 25th, and the United Kingdom 29th.

In contrast, Afghanistan, at the bottom of the list at 147th, has once again been ranked the world’s unhappiest country, along with Malawi (145th) and Sierra Leone (146th), all affected by conflict.

Sri Lanka’s neighbor India improved its ranking from 126th in 2024 to 118th in 2025, rising two positions this year and currently standing at 116th with a life evaluation score of 4.536.

Meanwhile, Pakistan improved five places compared to last year, rising to 104th from 109th while India ranked 116th, behind Pakistan.

Heavy social media use is harming young people’s well-being in many countries, according to the U.N.-backed World Happiness report.

This year’s World Happiness Report highlighted the impact of social media as many countries impose or mull legislative restrictions on social media use for young people.

The report said the negative correlation between well-being and extensive social media use is particularly concerning among teenage girls. For example, it said that 15-year-old girls who use social media for five hours or more reported a drop in life satisfaction, compared to others who use it less.

Young people who use social media for less than one hour per day report the highest levels of well-being, researchers said, higher than those who do not use social media at all.

Country rankings were based on answers given by around 100,000 people in 140 countries and territories who were asked to rate their own lives. The study was done in partnership with the analytics firm Gallup and the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

--With Agencies Inputs