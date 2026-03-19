Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Sri Lanka on Saturday

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Sri Lanka on Saturday

March 19, 2026   07:33 pm

The Muslim community of Sri Lanka will celebrate ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ festival on Saturday (21), as the new crescent moon for the month of ‘Shawwal’ was not sighted today (19), according to the Colombo Grand Mosque.

The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted today (19). Therefore, the month of Ramadan will complete with 30 days and the first day of Shawwal will commence on Saturday (March 21).

This was unanimously declared by the Department of Muslim Religious & Cultural Affaris, the Colombo Grand Mosque and the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama. 

Eid al-Fitr is a “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a religious holiday that is celebrated by Muslims from all over the world and involves a range of celebrations as friends, family and the entire Muslim community come together.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

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