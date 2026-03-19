IMF team to visit Sri Lanka next week for policy talks, combined reviews

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from March 26 to April 9 to hold policy discussions and aims to complete the combined Fifth and Sixth reviews under Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

This was announced by the Director of the Communications Department of the IMF, Julie Kozack, responding to a question during the weekly press briefing today (19).

A staff-level agreement for the 5th Review was reached on October 9, 2025.

IMF staff and the Sri Lankan authorities reached the staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the Fifth Review of Sri Lanka’s reform program supported by the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility.

Once the review is approved by the IMF Executive Board, Sri Lanka will have access to about US$347 million in financing.

Authorities have been planning to combine the 5th and 6th reviews due to the economic impact of Cyclone Ditwah and shifting global demand, and an IMF team was expected to visit to advance the 6th tranche review process.