Former President Ranil recovering after successful surgery - UNP

Former President Ranil recovering after successful surgery - UNP

March 19, 2026   09:35 pm

The Chairman of the United National Party (UNP), Vajira Abeywardena, has issued a statement clarifying that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is recovering following a successful surgery at a hospital in Singapore.

He further stated that Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days under medical supervision.

Abeywardena also expressed his gratitude to UNP members who are preparing to conduct religious observances across the island to mark Wickremesinghe’s birthday, which falls on March 24.

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