New hotline for resolving issues related to National Fuel Pass

The Ministry of Digital Economy has announced the launch of a dedicated support service to promptly resolve technical issues and registration difficulties faced by users of the National Fuel Pass system.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, the service has been established to provide immediate assistance for any problems encountered during vehicle registration.

Users experiencing difficulties are advised to send a message via WhatsApp to ‘ 076 019 1919 ’ to obtain support, the statement said.

The statement further noted that this service will provide necessary guidance and technical assistance, and can also be used to report any fraudulent activities or misuse of the system.

The Ministry also expressed confidence in public cooperation to ensure the success of the government’s programme aimed at facilitating fair fuel distribution.