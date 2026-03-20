Showers expected after 2pm in several areas today

Showers expected after 2pm in several areas today

March 20, 2026   06:46 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mannar, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m. today (20), the Department of Meteorology said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara, Gampaha, Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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