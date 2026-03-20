Man sentenced to two months in prison for transporting petrol without permit in Wellawatte

An individual has been fined Rs. 2,500 and sentenced to two months’ imprisonment for transporting 65 liters of petrol in a lorry without a valid permit. The order was issued by Mount Lavinia Magistrate Pasan Amaraseena.

According to police, the Mount Lavinia resident obtained the fuel from a filling station in Wellawatte. He was arrested by the Wellawatte Police near the station and produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

During the arrest, police recovered four fuel cans from the lorry, with the total value of the petrol estimated at around Rs. 20,000.