President to address Parliament today

President to address Parliament today

March 20, 2026   07:24 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to address Parliament today (20).

President Dissanayake is expected to update on the ongoing efforts taken by the government to address the economic fallout amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

The President during a special media briefing on Tuesday (17) detailed government’s plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel, gas and electricity and also the functioning of the state mechanism with minimal disruption.

The government recently introduced a QR code system to dispense fuel following concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will have a major bearing on the supply chain. Accordingly, fuel is currently being issued under a ‘odd-even’ vehicle number plate system while the gas distribution has also been streamlined to ensure residents and transfers receive adequate supply.

The President is also expected to detail the measures taken to minimise the impact on the supply of essential goods and also on the import and export sectors during his address to Parliament today. 

Parliament is scheduled to convene at 9:30 a.m.

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